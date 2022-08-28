Watch: MLB World Reacts to Aroldis Chapman’s Wild News

After struggling for most of the last few weeks, it seemed like the New York Yankees were moving in the right direction.

Aaron Judge has found his rhythm again, the team has welcomed back Giancarlo Stanton, and they are in the midst of a five-game winning streak. However, the good news ended on Saturday evening.

According to Jack Curry of YES, star pitcher Aroldis Chapman is heading to Illinois. This is not the worst part of the story. According to Gary, Chapman is heading to Illinois because of an infection in his leg, which arose from the fact that he got a tattoo.

The fans weren’t thrilled.

“ARE WE REALLY????” One of the Yankees fans said.

“This is the first time I’m going to laugh at working in IL,” another fan said.

“Dude, one guy is on IL because of a tattoo, and another guy tested positive for steroids because of a haircut. It’s been a strange month for major league clubs and salons,” said a third fan.

