Watch: Minor League Baseball Video Goes Viral – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

If you’re going to run onto the field during a Portland Pickles game, just know that their mascot will be on the hunt.

Last weekend, Stricker ran onto the field at Walker Stadium at the beginning of the fifth inning.

Portland’s mascot, Dillon Pickle, decided to take matters into his own hands. About 10 seconds after Stricker entered the field, Dillon laid him down.

Dillon Pickle rocked this stricker so hard that his drink flew into the air. Fortunately, this moment was caught on video.

Here is another angle of this high-speed collision:

This fan has learned the hard way that you can’t mess with Dillon Brine.

Pickles will return to Tuesday’s game against the Cowlitz Black Bears.