Watch: Mike Trout in a terrible Slump this weekend – The Spun: What’s trending in the world of sports today

Even the legendary Mike Trout can have a terrible slump.

Trout has scored seven straight times, all at the hands of the Houston Astros.

The series began on Friday evening. The second game was this afternoon. The Angels lost both games by a combined score of 17-2.

Trout is 0-for-7 with seven outs in two AL West battles. The Angels are officially in bad shape.

“Except for the wonderful comeback of the Angels, which will make Mike Trout get back on his feet… This is the first time in his career that he has scored at least 3 times without reaching base in consecutive games. He’s 0 out of 7 with 7 Ks,” says Jeff Fletcher.

“Mike Trout in this series against the Astros: Friday: 0 of 3, three outs. Saturday: 0 of 3, three outs,” wrote Brian McTaggart.

“Jose Urquidi had another amazing start for the Astros, and he had a flawless day against Mike Trout — he knocked him out 3 times on 9 pitches!,” Apollo Media said.

“Mike Trout has scored in his last 7 at-bats. He swung and missed 10 times in 13 strikes. He only saw 13 passes in his 4 outs today,” Sam Blum said.

Even Trout has bad days, although there are very few of them.

Meanwhile, the angels are not immune from bad days. They have a lot of them.