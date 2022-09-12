Watch: Mike McCarthy’s Reaction to Duck’s Injury Goes Viral

Mike McCarthy and the rest of Cowboys Nation reacted the same way to Dak Prescott’s thumb injury Sunday night.

NBC cameras captured the Dallas coach talking to the coaching staff after the game, and his face spoke for itself:

The interaction went viral among NFL fans on Twitter.

“He knows that his career as a head coach is coming to an end,” one user replied.

“The dead man is coming… he knows that Sean Payton is preparing a suit for an interview!!!” said the other.

“Bro, I got fired,” the Ravens fan laughed.

“Mike McCarthy might as well start looking for homes outside of Texas on Zillow.”

“We cooked,” the Cowboys fan exclaimed.

Maybe a long year in Big D.