Watch: Mike Greenberg Reacts to Sunday’s Shocking win

Mike Greenberg knows exactly how hard it is to be a Jets fan. And even before Sunday’s miraculous victory in Cleveland, the ESPN host believed there was hope.

Twitter:

“For the Jets, we need to show improvement this season. They did it today. And there are many opportunities to get better. Of course, it’s a shame to lose, but today was a step in the right direction.”

Fans jumped in the comments to let Greenie know that it’s never over until it’s over.

“Apologize to Saleh.”

“It hasn’t aged that well…” Mike Lupica replied.

“What an idiot this guy is!” said Greenberg.

“Shut up.”

When was the last time the Jets had such optimism at the start of the season?