Watch: Miami Power Soccer Coach Goes Viral – The Spun: What’s Trending in the sports world today

Miami power football coach Aaron Feld has mastered the perfect image of a “strongman”.

Feld, who was announced by head coach Mario Cristobal earlier this year as the main coordinator of the strength and conditioning training program, is sporting a stunning mustache during today’s press day – complete with classic “strongman” curls.

Take a look at the mustache here:

Feld is pleased with the work he has done with the Hurricanes. On Friday, he told reporters that some of the team’s “weakest guys” had achieved “the strongest success” ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Feld is part of a new regime under Cristobal, who was hired to replace former head coach Manny Diaz in December 2021. The former Oregon head coach/Miami offensive lineman will seek to help the Hurricanes return to prominence in the college football world.

Feld held the same position in strength and fitness for four seasons under Cristobal at Oregon. Prior to that, he was an assistant director of Strength and Fitness at the Georgia Bulldogs for three years.

“Aaron is more than just a strength and conditioning coach,” Cristobal said after being hired by Miami. “He is changing the rules of the game in terms of fostering a team culture, instilling discipline and building the DNA of the championship football program.”