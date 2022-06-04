Watch: Mets Ace Max Scherzer Reportedly Got Bitten by His Dog – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

The New York Mets just can’t take a break. According to the report, ace Max Scherzer was bitten by his own dog earlier this week.

The good news is that the injury shouldn’t distract him for long, if at all. Scherzer was bitten on his non-flying arm.

Scherzer is already on the injured list due to an oblique strain. It is unclear whether the dog bite will prolong his stay on the Mud.

“According to a source, at home in Florida, the right—handed Mets was bitten by one of his dogs in recent days,” Mike Puma said via the New York Post. “The bite was inflicted on Scherzer’s non-feeding (left) hand, which reduced the team’s anxiety. Scherzer is on IL with an oblique strain and is preparing for a potential July return to Metz.”

It just so happens that this is the same week that Francisco Lindor was forced to miss a game after pinching his right middle finger in the double doors in a hotel room.

Fortunately, Lindor and Scherzer’s recent ugly injuries don’t seem to be lasting. Scherzer should be able to recover quickly.

Of great concern is the oblique deformation of the veteran pitcher. He is expected to return to the Mets later this summer.