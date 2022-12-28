Metallica released some professional footage from their recent Helping Hands charity concert, presenting live videos of “Lux Æterna” and their acoustic cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Borderline”.

The show itself took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 16, and all funds raised from the evening went to the charity of the All Within My Hands group, which is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, fighting hunger, and other important local services.”

For those who couldn’t attend in person, the concert, which was also hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was available for streaming on Paramount+ (as well as countless online videos taken from the crowd).

Metallica played two unique sets at the show, starting with an acoustic presentation of five songs. In addition to “Blackened”, “The Unforgiven” and “Whiskey In A Jar”, this set includes covers of “Borderline”, which first appeared on Thin Lizzy’s 1976 album “Johnny The Fox”, and “It’s Killing Me” by UFO. It also featured San Francisco artist Avi Vinokur performing guitar, mandolin and backing vocals.

The band’s subsequent electric set consisted of 14 songs, including a full performance of the typically acoustic “All Within My Hands” (again featuring Vinokur). During this set Metallica invited Saint Vincent as a guest on “Nothing Else Matters” and presented live their recent single “Lux Æterna”.

The footage of the last moment appeared on Christmas Eve (December 24), and the clip “Border” was published earlier today (December 28). Take a look at both below:

Exactly a month ago Metallica released “Lux Æterna”. This is the lead single from their upcoming 11th album “72 Seasons”, which is due to be released on April 14 via Blackened Records. This is the first album of metal icons in seven years after “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct” in 2016.

Along with “72 Seasons”, a gigantic stadium tour of 46 concerts was announced, during which Metallica will play two concerts in 23 cities. The advantage is that both nights in each city will include completely different set lists and unique opening performances, and Metallica will also perform “in a circle”.

In addition to the tour, Metallica will headline the Download Festival next year, which will be held over four days in honor of its 20th anniversary. They will perform on two of these days — Thursday, June 8, and Saturday, June 10 — and Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will close the other two days.