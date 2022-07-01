Watch: Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Two American athletes who have become icons in their sports should receive one of the highest civilian awards the nation has to offer: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Friday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will present 17 presidential medals of freedom at an upcoming ceremony. Among the awardees are USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Rapino is a two-time World Cup winner and Olympic champion. In addition to being one of the most decorated stars of women’s football, she is also an advocate for LGBT+ rights.

Biles is the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history. She has won 32 medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships, including four gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Biles is also an advocate for mental health, foster children, and assault victims.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to civilians “for a particularly meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other important public or private affairs.”

Some of the famous athletes who have received the medal include Tiger Woods, Jesse Owens, Joe DiMaggio, Hank Aaron, Bill Russell and Mariano Rivera among many others.

Other honorees who received the award this month are Denzel Washington, Gabby Giffords, Steve Jobs, Richard Trumka, Alan Simpson, Simone Campbell, Julieta Garcia, Alexander Karlutsos, Khizr Khan, Fred Gray, Sandra Lindsay, Diane Nash, Wilma Here and Raul Izaguirre. .