Watch: Mega celebrity offers to help Britney Griner

On Thursday, a Russian court found WNBA star Britney Griner guilty of drug possession. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

President Joe Biden has already issued a statement regarding Griner’s sentence.

“Today, US citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence, which is another reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is illegally detaining Britney,” Biden said. “This is unacceptable and I call on Russia to release her immediately so that she can be with her wife, family, friends and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and use all possible ways to bring Britney and Paul Whelan home safely. as soon as possible.”

Biden is not the only prominent figure in America whose heart is broken by the completion of the Griner trial.

Award-winning singer Justin Bieber has announced he wants to help bring Griner home.

“It hurts,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “If anyone knows how I can help, please let me know.”

This Thursday, many celebrities share the same opinion.

According to numerous reports, Russia may discuss a prisoner exchange with the United States in the near future.