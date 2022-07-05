Watch: Maya Moore and her husband share important personal news – The Spun: What’s trending in the world of sports today

On Tuesday, WNBA star Maya Moore announced on “Good Morning America” that she and her husband Jonathan Irons had their first child.

Jonathan Houston Irons Jr. was born in February.

This is exciting news for a couple who have been through so much over the years, and as a result, so many people are celebrating Moore and Irons this Tuesday.

Irons was tried and convicted of burglary and shooting, which he did not commit at the age of 16. Moore became friends with him through his prison ministry in Missouri.

Moore fought for Irons for many years before his conviction was overturned in July 2020.

The night Irons got out of prison, he proposed to Moore.

ESPN put the Moore and Irons story 30 out of 30. It was called “Separation”.