Watch: Matthew McConaughey Reacts to Ark Manning’s Commitment

Perhaps there is no more famous Texas Longhorns fan in America than Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey. And you better believe that he was excited about the rookie of his favorite team.

On Thursday, McConaughey retweeted the news on Twitter that Arch Manning, the top prospect of 2023, had gone to Texas. McConaughey responded with just a few words:

“Manning #hookem,— McConaughey wrote. His tweet has already gained 1,000 likes and retweets in just a few minutes.

McConaughey is far from the only Longhorns fan who is excited about Manning’s move to Texas. Vince Young, college football analysts and thousands of Longhorns fans around the world believe that a new great Texas quarterback has finally come to them.

But it will take a lot more than hype from Arch Manning to bring Texas back to the promised land. They played second fiddle to Oklahoma for the better part of a decade.

Texas’ upcoming move to the SEC could also affect how far Manning can go with them physically. Plenty of great quarterbacks have been chewed up and spat out by the brutality of the SEC defense and elite coaches planning against them.

For now, though, it’s going to be a day-or a year-of celebration until Manning finally makes his Texas debut.

Matthew McConaughey might even be at the game to see him make his team debut.