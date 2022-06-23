Watch: Matthew McConaughey Impression Goes Viral After Ark Manning – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Wes Blankenship may have just posted the best impression of Matthew McConaughey of all time on his Twitter account.

Blankenship posed as a famous actor in a video when he greeted Ark Manning in Texas.

Manning traveled to Texas on Thursday afternoon, and it’s a big win for the program. Now the Longhorns have ranked first among recruits in 2023 in their recruiters class.

Here is the legendary video from Blankenship:

It gets to Manning himself in about 42 seconds, but the full 67 seconds are worth listening to.

It really doesn’t get any better than that.

Manning chose Texas over Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Virginia, Clemson and many others.

It is expected that upon arrival there he will become a Texas star, and then, perhaps, he will have a future in the NFL.

As for this video, maybe McConaughey will see it and give a funny answer to Blankenship.