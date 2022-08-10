Watch: Marquette King Announces Signing of New Professional Football Contract

Former All-Pro Marquette King is returning to football.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old announced his decision to join the XFL on Twitter. Saying, “I had to make sure I was in the right mood before I did it.

King attached a short video clip that looks like an email from XFL president Russ Brandon saying:

Thank you for accepting your invitation to join the pool of players in the 2023 XFL Draft. We look forward to the possibility of your joining our league in the 2023 season. In the near future, we will contact you and inform you about the further steps necessary to complete your admission to the “draft pool of players”.

A former Raiders and Broncos player, King spent six years in the NFL, where he received a second-team All-Pro award in 2016. But his career suddenly stopped in 2018, despite his success.

Known for bringing a little freebie to the position of player, King is one of six black players ever to achieve success in the National Football League.

Just last month, King said he hasn’t been able to get a “fair opportunity” since he spent his last season in Denver.