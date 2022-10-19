Watch Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett perform two songs together live in the USA.

The Mumford & Sons bandmates played ‘I Will Wait’ and ‘Ditmas’ at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City
Marcus Mumford‘s solo tour included a performance with his Mumford & Sons bandmate Ben Lovett at The Midland Theater in Kansas City last night (October 18) – watch the footage of the show above.
After the trip to the show, Lovett took to the stage to perform the band’s singles “I Will Wait” and “Ditmas”, taken from their albums “Babel” in 2012 and “Wilder Mind” in 2015, respectively.
Marcus Mumford is planning to tour the UK and Ireland in November — you can find the remaining tickets here, and the full list of dates is below. This will follow his current series of concerts in North America — you can buy the remaining tickets here.
NOVEMBER 2022
14. Leadmill, Sheffield.
15 – 02 Empire Shepherd’s Bush, London
18 – The Nick Raines LCR, UEA, Norwich
19 – 02 Institute 1, Birmingham
20 – Uni Great Hall, Exeter
22 – Marble Factory, Bristol.
23 – Albert Hall, Manchester
24. Factory of invisible winds, Liverpool.
26 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow
28 – Olympia, Dublin
Earlier this month (October 1), the singer performed the single “Grace” from his new album on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
In an interview about the album for NME, Mumford talked about how “Grace” was written about the moment he told his mother about the sexual abuse he experienced as a child, which is explored in the debut single and album opener “Cannibal”.
In a review of “(eponymous)” after its release in September, NME wrote: “While it is undoubtedly an emotional and often heartbreaking listening experience, it is also a record full of defiance, hope and faith. This shows that even after the deepest, most cutting trauma, one can somehow find peace and start all over again.
“Mumford recently told NME that writing this album ‘saved’ him; it will probably help save many others as well.”