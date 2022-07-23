Watch: Magic Johnson reacts to Sydney McLaughlin’s World Record

Sydney McLaughlin is one of the fastest women athletics has ever seen.

A sprinter from the United States broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles on Friday evening, crossing the finish line in 50.68 seconds.

One of the greatest who ever did it.

Magic Johnson shared her response to her electric victory via Twitter.

“50.68 MY GOD @GoSydGo !! Congratulations on setting ANOTHER world record and winning gold in the women’s 400—meter hurdles!” he said.

Believe it or not, McLaughlin believes that there is something to strive for.

She’s going to go back and watch the recording to see what can be improved.

“I haven’t had a chance to watch it, so I’m going to have to do it, go back and talk to my coach,” McLaughlin said via ESPN.com — But I think there is always something to improve. I think we are pushing the boundaries of the sport, especially in our tournament.”

She added. “It’s just putting everything you’ve done into practice, into the race to the point where you just let your body do what it does.”

What a race of unprecedented greats.