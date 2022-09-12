Watch: Mac Jones Reacts to Injury Diagnosis

It turns out that the back injury that Mack Jones received yesterday in the match with the Miami Dolphins turned out to be less serious than expected.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, X-rays of Jones’ back did not reveal any injuries. He is believed to have back spasms instead, and is expected to even play this week.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jones had even more good news. He said he was already looking forward to playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.

“Definitely feeling better,” Jones said. I want to be ready for the Pittsburgh game, and I feel good.”

Mack Jones didn’t exactly show his best game in the first week against the Miami Dolphins. He went 21 of 30 for 213 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 20-7 loss.

Jones couldn’t get the Patriots on the board until the third quarter, as mistakes on both sides of the ball doomed the team to defeat in the season opener.

But the Patriots were often slow starters and strong finishers. We’ve seen too many cases where the Patriots started mediocre before dominating opponents by the middle and end of the season.

Of course, this usually happened with Tom Brady at the helm. But Jones started 1-3 last year before winning seven straight games and finishing 10-7, earning Pro Bowl honors and making the playoffs.

Will Mack Jones lead the Patriots to victory in the second week?