Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City — Live Online Broadcasts Information Around The World

The form of the two teams may be polar opposite for today’s match, but when Liverpool and Manchester City meet, anything can happen. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV around the world.

While the Reds beat Rangers in midweek, Josep Guardiola’s side went goalless in Copenhagen for the first time this season, marking their third achievement of the campaign.

These bumps on the road are more keenly felt by Liverpool, who have failed to win on seven different occasions since these two teams last met in the Community Shield.

This is a form that we are not used to seeing from Jurgen Klopp and with City away, many feel danger, but anything can happen in football.

To change the situation, it may take just one performance, one result. In these red ones.

The match starts at 16:30 (BST) or 11:30 in New York, at 8:30 in Los Angeles, at 2:30 (Monday) in Sydney, at 19:30 in Dubai and at 18:30 in Nairobi.

Viewers from the UK

Liverpool and Manchester City matches are broadcast live on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available for live streaming via Sky GO.

US Viewers

The match between Liverpool and Manchester City is broadcast live on the USA Network and Telemundo TV channels in the USA, which are available for live streaming here.

Viewers of Canada

The match between Liverpool and Manchester City is broadcast live on the fubo Sports Network channel in Canada, which is available for live streaming from FuboTV here.

World

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs Manchester City, as well as a full replay of the match and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check out our guide to the rest of the world’s television below to see the list of TV companies broadcasting the match live.