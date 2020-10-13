WATCH LİVE – New models to be introduced by Apple

Hours are left for the promotional event of the iPhone 12 series. The event of four different iPhone 12 models to be introduced by Apple will be held online. All products expected to be introduced at the Apple event are in our news.

Apple has delayed the introduction of the iPhone 12 series slightly this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. iPhone launch event next week, on 12 or 13 October and will be broadcast live in Turkey clock 20:00 from social media channels.

What will Apple introduce this year?

It is expected that iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max models will be introduced at the event to be held online. In addition, there are claims that a headphone called AirPods Studio, AirTags item tracking accessory and a smaller HomePod will be introduced.

Apple event invitation caught attention

In the invitation shared on social media channels of the event, “Hi, Speed.” His testimony has brought some clues about iPhone 12s. When it is translated as “Hello, speed”, the claims that the new iPhone 12s will come with 5G technology became stronger.



