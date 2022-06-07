Watch: Leonard Fournette’s Unflattering Photo Goes Viral

Earlier this week, a photo of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette went viral on social media.

The photo did not seem to Fournette in the best light, unfortunately for the running defender. In a tight tank top, the former LSU star seemed to have gained a few pounds in the middle part.

Fans did not take long to react to the photo. “This boy is on the Kyle Lowry diet,” one fan said. Some preferred to protect him rather than lean on him.

“He’s Lenny from the playoffs. Not Lenny, the warrior of training,” said one of the fans.

The photo went so viral that reporters asked Furnitt about his weight during a workout. Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, Fournette said he now weighs about 240 pounds.

He also told reporters that he plans to lose 10 to 15 pounds before the start of the 2022 season.