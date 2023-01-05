“Payback” has introduced an exciting new teaser!

SBS’s “Payback” tells the story of the revenge of those who risk everything to fight a financial cartel that colluded with the law. The drama will give the audience a thrill and catharsis thanks to the portrayal of those who refuse to remain silent, fighting incompetent and unfair authorities in their own way. Lee Sun Gyun will play reclusive money dealer Eun-yong, and Moon Chae-won will play army Major Park Joon-kyung, an elite judicial official.

The new teaser begins with an explosion into the past, when a young and troubled Eun Yong is discharged from a juvenile detention center. After the death of his parents, Eun Yong is left to himself and therefore struggles to eat and find a place to sleep every night. Shortly after his discharge, he meets Park Joon Kyung on the train, when the two of them have a fight with a group of offenders, which is why they are put in jail. When Park Joon-kyung’s mother, Yoon Hye-rin (Kim Mi-suk) appears, she looks at Eun-young and asks, “Is this the kid who fought on my Joon-kyung’s side?” When this is confirmed, she replies, “I’m being investigated as his guardian” and takes him away.

Embarrassed to be helped for the first time in his life, Eun Young confesses to Yoon Hyo Rin and explains that he is an ex-prisoner who has just been discharged from a juvenile detention center. However, Yoon Hyo Rin is not worried as she responds warmly: “You’re on our side,” and offers him a room for the night and a job in his company.

This is how Eun Young and Park Joon Kyung are raised as siblings, as Eun Young recalls: “She was the first adult who treated me as a person. She was the only clear sky for me living in a jungle-like world.”

However, the unexpected begins to unfold when Yoon Hye Rin commits suicide and Eun Yong is out of the country. While Eun Yong is trying to figure out how this could have happened, viewers get acquainted with the intriguing characters of Chairman Myung In-joo (Kim Hong Pa), a key player in the corporate bond market, as well as Hwang Ki-seok (Park hoon). , son-in-law of Myung In-joo and chief prosecutor of the Special Division of the Seoul District Prosecutor’s Office.

After all, the rookie prosecutor Jang Tae-choon (Kang You-seok), Eun-yong’s nephew who dreams of working in the special forces, ends up leading the case together with chairman Myung and Yoon Hye-rin. This puts him in close contact with Hwang Ki—seok, who cryptically advises Jang Tae-joon: “The code of Laws is ideal, but it is reality.” Park Joon Kyung firmly reminds Eun-young that anyone on Hwang Gi-seok’s side is an enemy, even if it’s his nephew, and adds, “Regardless of the sacrifice, I’m going to bring this fight to an end.”

Eun Yong tells Jang Tae Choon, “I know Chairman Myung better than anyone else. No matter what, I will make sure that you personally handcuff Chairman Myung. Instead, whatever Hwang Ki-seok offers you, don’t make any deals.”

Eun Young also reassures Park Joon Kyung, saying, “This is not a fight alone.” As their mother told him, he calmly tells her: “You and I are on the same side.” She warns him: “You can lose everything you have.”

When things go wrong, Eun Yong n is left to pull out his last card. He shares: “I am the owner of the store. I will buy all South Korean prosecution with money, not the law.” Just in case, he adds: “I’ll throw you to the bottom of the ditch.”

Watch the full teaser below!

The producers of “Payback” commented: “Based on the characters involved in the mysterious murder case, we tried to capture with effect a refreshing story and atmosphere that are unique to our project. We will instantly conquer the audience, who were looking forward to the birth of a new thriller.”

The premiere of the SBS drama “Payback” will take place on January 6 at 22:00 Korean time. KST!