“Alchemy of Souls, Part 2” took the audience behind the scenes of Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jung kissing!

The action of “Alchemy of Souls” takes place in the fictional country of Deho. This is a fantastic romantic drama about people whose destinies are distorted due to magic that changes people’s souls. After the first part of the drama stole the hearts of the audience last summer, “Alchemy of Souls” returned last month with the second part, which takes place three years after the end of the first part.

The first part of the new behind-the-scenes clip highlights the chemistry of Lee Jae-wook and Hwang Minhyun as they diligently share ideas during the rehearsal of their fight scene. Later, Yoo In-soo joins them, and the trio excitedly talks about the upcoming meeting of Lee Jae-wook’s fans. Yoo In-soo exclaims, “Even if you hold a fan meeting in Malaysia, I’ll still go,” inadvertently leaving Lee Jae-wook video evidence in case he decides not to show up.

The jokes between the three actors continue as Lee Jae-wook teases Yoo In-soo for smiling incessantly. He cheerfully explains to the camera: “After Dan Gu [Yoo In-soo] filmed the kissing scene with Cho Yong [Arin from Oh My Girl], his raised cheeks haven’t dropped yet.” When Yoo In-soo shoots another scene with Arin, Go Yoon Jung teases from behind the camera: “Why does he have such red ears?” makes everyone giggle.

Later, Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jung rehearse an argument scene with the director. While Go Yoon Jung enters the character and angrily rehearses his lines, Lee Jae Wook continues to laugh and distract the actress. When asked why he keeps giggling, Lee Jae Wook replied with a big smile: “This is the first time she’s been so mad at me. It’s so cute.”

When various characters gather to take care of Hwang Minhyun’s sick character, he lies down with his shirt wide open, showing off his abs, and comments, “It was an unplanned exposure.” Then he asks, “Director, what would you do if I had a big belly?” and laughs when the director says that the scene would have happened anyway.

The end of the clip is dedicated to the scene of Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jung kissing after their characters confirmed their feelings for each other. To create the perfect scene, both actors engage in a deep discussion before trying out all sorts of ideas. Thanks to their hard work, filming goes smoothly, and the two of them manage to create a mesmerizing scene.

Watch the full video here!

The next issue of “Alchemy of Souls, Part 2” will air on January 7 at 21:10 Korean time. kst.