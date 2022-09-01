Watch: LeBron Reacts to the Cavs Blockbuster Exchange — What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz agreed to an exchange.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick exchanges.

Shortly after the trade news broke, former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James reacted to the news. The Cavaliers fan account was thrilled with the deal, which resonated with the king.

“The Cavs were already fun to watch last season. Now they have everything they need to fight. Garland x Spida — COOL!” — says the Cavs fan account.

“SO COOL!!!!! Super Dope,” LeBron replied.

LeBron spent most of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping the team win the NBA title in 2016.

His closeness to the team has clearly not disappeared.