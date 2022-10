LE SSERAFIM is back and bolder than ever!

On October 17, at midnight Korean time, LE SSERAFIM released a video clip for their first ever comeback track “ANTIFRAGILE” ahead of the release of their new mini-album of the same name. The new catchy song contains inspiring lyrics about how to become stronger as a result of difficult times.

LE SSERAFIM will release the full mini-album “ANTIFRAGILE” at 18:00. KST.

Watch LE SSERAFIM’s exciting new music video on “ANTIFRAGILE” below!