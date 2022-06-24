Watch: Last night, the Lakers signed the sons of two NBA legends – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

The Los Angeles Lakers added two traditional names to their organization after the 2022 NBA Draft.

The team picked up Scotty Pippen Jr. and Sharif O’Neal after Thursday night’s draft.

Pippen Jr., the son of former Bulls star Scotty Pippen, signed a bilateral agreement that gave him a chance to take a place in the active roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. O’Neal, the son of Lakers champion Shaquille O’Neal, signed a contract with the Los Angeles Sumerian League team.

Pippen has averaged more than 20 points per game in each of his last two seasons at Vanderbilt, establishing himself as one of the nation’s top defensemen. Due to injury problems hampering his three-year collegiate career at UCLA and then at LSU, O’Neal averaged just 2.6 points per game.

While none of these players are expected to reach the elite level of the game that their fathers reached during their NBA careers, it’s certainly interesting to keep an eye on what they can do at the next level.

The Lakers’ Summer League schedule will undoubtedly be one of the most popular in July.

The Lakers acquired Michigan State quarterback Max Christie with their only pick in the draft at number 35. They also signed a two-way contract with Syracuse sniper Cole Swider.