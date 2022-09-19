Watch: Lamar Jackson expressed his opinion about Joe Flacco

Lamar Jackson will always love one of his former teammates.

Jackson appears to have retweeted an NFL video showing Joe Flacco catching fire after the Jets’ comeback win on Sunday afternoon.

Flacco was Jackson’s mentor, so it’s not surprising that the latter is really happy with the former.

Flacco started the first nine games of Jackson’s rookie season before being replaced by Jackson. Since then, Jackson has been the Ravens’ starter and hasn’t looked back.

The Jets were losing to the Cleveland Browns by a score of 30-17 with less than two minutes left, but somehow they won.

They scored a touchdown, cutting the lead to six before recovering an onside kick that returned the ball to them. After that, Flacco led the Jets to victory in the game to snatch victory from defeat.

The old man still has it, and Jackson undoubtedly realized that.