Watch: Kyrie Irving spotted in Los Angeles amid trade rumors – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty Images

Kyrie Irving added fuel to the fire of trade rumors with his appearance at the WNBA game in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The superstar point guard was in the house for a matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks amid feverish rumors that he could go to the Lakers on a trade this offseason.

Some fans are convinced that this means Irving will be with the Lakers next season.

“This is a tape… Kyrie Irving, Los Angeles Lakers!!!” one wrote.

Others, not really.

“He was at the Strom-Sparks game last year as well, so that doesn’t mean a deal is done, he’s just supporting his friend Jewell and the WNBA,” another said.

Earlier this offseason, Irving chose his $36.5 million player option with the Brooklyn Nets. But just a couple of days later, his superstar teammate Kevin Durant requested an exchange from the organization.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving will agree to a trade to six possible teams. One of these teams is the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2021/22 season when they failed to make the playoffs. Irving’s reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James could be exactly what Los Angeles needs to revitalize its organization.

It is reported that last week Irving bought a house in Los Angeles for $ 3.7 million.

While Irving’s move to Los Angeles is certainly possible, there are still quite a few potential hurdles to overcome before a deal can be struck.

Where would you like to see Irving in the upcoming season?