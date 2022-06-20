Watch: Kyrie Irving Reacts to Free Agency Rumors

Brooklyn Nets fans have woken up to the unexpected news that star quarterback Kyrie Irving may be considering a move to another team in the offseason. Kyrie looked surprised too.

On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Kyrie is considering entering the open market amid contract disagreements with the Nets. He called rivals the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers “potential suitors.”

But what does Kyrie think about the rumors about his imminent departure? He answered this question with a gif.

Just an hour after Shams’ report, Kairi posted a clip on Twitter showing Brother Mouzon from The Wire smiling and laughing. No other context was specified.

However, the message was loud and clear to fans — about 7,000 likes and 3,000 retweets with hundreds of comments in just 20 minutes.

It’s no secret that Kyrie Irving’s time at the Brooklyn Nets was not sunny and rosy. Injuries and his graft status limited him to 103 regular season games in three seasons with the team.

More importantly, Kyrie’s continued success in the regular season has so far not resulted in playoff success. To date, Kyrie has never reached the conference finals with any team without LeBron James.

Last year’s controversy over his refusal to vaccinate cost him more than half of the season and nearly cost the Nets a playoff spot.

But it doesn’t look like Kyrie Irving is planning to leave Brooklyn in the near future.