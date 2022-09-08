Watch: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts to Ohio State and Notre Dame Rankings

Even before the game started, there was considerable excitement before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish tournament.

The game showed a stubborn struggle in which the Buckeyes came out on top with a final score of 21-10. Despite the fact that it was not a highly productive event that some fans like, it provided many opportunities for football fans.

And there were many who tuned in. According to an ESPN statement, Saturday night’s game drew more than 10,500,000 viewers.

It was the most watched regular season game on ESPN networks since 2017.

Of course, former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit liked it.

“Gotta love it!! Football staff. #Passion,” he said in response to a graphic showing the Ohio market showing up to watch the game.

Both Ohio State and Notre Dame will face much easier matchups this weekend. The Buckeyes are up against Arkansas State, and Notre Dame is hosting Marshall.