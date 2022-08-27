Watch: Kirk Herbstreit reacted to the start of the 2022 college football season

The 2022 college football season will kick off in just a few hours, and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is ready.

On Saturday morning, Herbie took to Twitter to share his feelings about the start of the college football season. It reminds him of Christmas when he was young.

“It looks like when you were 6-7 years old — in your pajamas you were rushing down the stairs to see if he would come… the cookies took a few bites,” Herbstreit said. “He also took a few sips of milk—and LOOK, here it is! THE VIBRATING SOCCER GAME you were hoping for… Christmas morning! Happy college football season!”

Herbie is hardly the only American football fan ready for the start of the 2022 season.

It all starts this afternoon. Here is the full list of games.