Watch: Kirk Herbstreit makes a funny mistake on College GameDay

ESPN College GameDay kicked off in Columbus ahead of Ohio State’s matchup with Notre Dame later tonight.

A new game was shown at the college football pregame show this morning. They tested their knowledge of the NCAA transfer portal, trying to guess where each quarterback went.

Finally it was Kirk Herbstreit’s turn. When Tommy DeVito appeared on the screen, Herbstreit couldn’t think of an answer and eventually let out a soft “oh shit.”

Check it out.

Hey Herbie, DeVito has been transferred from Syracuse to Illinois.