Watch: Kim Rae—won, Song Ho-joon and Gong Seung-yeon Are “first responders” to Save The Day in a New Drama Teaser

The upcoming SBS drama “First Responders” has shared its first teaser!

Starring Kim Rae-won, Song Ho-joon and Gong Seung-yeon. “Ambulance” tells the story of the joint response of the police, firefighters and paramedics. The drama tells about the teamwork of rescuers who save the lives of other people.

The tense first teaser begins with a fire truck, ambulance and police car lining up as they rush to the scene of the accident. The caption reads: “Those who come first when [you] face danger.”

Among these first responders are Jin Ho Gae (Kim Rae Won), a policeman who catches criminals without hesitation, Song Seol (Gong Seung Yeon), a paramedic who quickly does everything possible to save lives, and Bong Do Jin (Song Ho Joon), a firefighter who heads straight to the fire. to put it out.

Watch the full teaser below and stay tuned to see more of this trio’s passionate teamwork!

The producers shared: “The First Responder tells the story of the heroes that we have in the fire and police departments, whose influence we do not think about, despite the fact that they are so close to us. This first-ever story about the “first responders” will give you a novelty and will be touching and related. We ask you to show great interest before the first broadcast.”

The premiere of “Discoverers” will take place on November 12 at 22:00 Korean time. kst.