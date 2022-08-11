Watch: Kate Upton shares a racy photo on Thursday – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Perhaps no Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is more iconic than Kate Upton – with respect to a few other legends, of course.

Upton has appeared in the magazine six times over the course of her modeling career. With three covers and a body paint shoot under her belt, she’s one of the most well-known models to grace the SI Swimsuit pages.

She does more than just model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, though. On Thursday afternoon, she posted a behind the scenes look at a “Throwback Thursday” post she did for Yamamay.

“BTS content is always a vibe,” she said in the post.

Upton is one of the most recognizable models in the world and has worked with the biggest brands in the business. She and husband Justin Verlander make quite the power couple.

Just a few weeks ago, she celebrated Verlander’s incredible bounce back from Tommy John surgery.

“Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband?” she said. “😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you.”

Upton and Verlander are living well.