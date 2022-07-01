Watch Kate Hudson and Mom Goldie Hawn take over the Stuart Weitzman Store for an adorable shopping trip

The perfect duet of mother and daughter! Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn turned a shopping trip into a party when they visited the Stuart Weitzman store — and it was all captured on camera.

“Today we’re taking over the Stuart Weitzman store,” Hudson, 43, said in a charming new ad for the shoe brand, which he shared on Instagram on Thursday, June 30. “I want to try them on,” the Bride Wars star said at the time, reaching for her signature orange Nudistglam 110 sandals as 76-year-old Hawn excitedly handed them to her. For the occasion, Hudson appeared in a yellow dress with princess sleeves, while the kidnapped star shone in a floral dress.

“I love it. Can I have them?”Hudson said about shiny heels. Hawn replied: “Yes, you can get them. Yes, dear!”

Hudson then tried on a brilliant SW Bow 100 slide from Stuart Weitzman. “Look how they made the sequins on the sole. It’s beautiful,” Hawn said of the shoe. For her part, The Death Becomes Her actress danced in lavender sandals with a strap on a medium heel.

Then the women invited a guest to their adventure: a store mannequin. After playing with the shoes, Hawn grabbed a plastic model and brought it to the sofa, where she and Hudson tested the shoes. “This is very interesting,” the author of “10 minutes of Mindfulness” exclaimed. “She’s gorgeous! Hudson said as Hawn placed the props next to her. “Isn’t she gorgeous?! Hawn replied before ordering Hudson to cross her legs like a mannequin. “You know, I was walking past her and she really hit me,” Hawn joked.

The sweet clip came after Hudson and Hawn starred in the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2022 collection campaign called Live Every Moment. In the advertisement, which was published through the brand’s official social media account in March, the author of “Cute Fun” and the star of “Home Nanny” are photographed cuddling up to each other on a sofa in the backyard.

In the picture, Hudson is wearing a white shirt combined with red lace-up sandals from the Soiree brand. Hawn rocked a plush sweater dress paired with white Soiree 100 sandals.

“My mom has always been a source of inspiration for me and in many ways the foundation of my values,” the Fabletics co-founder said in a statement. “There is no doubt that I inherited her love of life and all her experiences, big and small. But she always passed on her love of fashion and shoes to Stuart Weitzman, which made working together on this campaign so exciting.”

The actress of the First Wives Club repeated the feelings of her daughter. “A mother and daughter dream moment with @stuartweitzman! I love you, my baby @katehudson, and yes, the love of shoes is inherent in us genetically. No lies … I had to buy another closet for my Stuart Weitzman shoes,” she joked on Instagram at the time.