KARA is finally here with new music!

On November 29 at 6 p.m. KST, KARA made their long-awaited comeback with a special album dedicated to the 15th anniversary, “MOVE AGAIN” along with a video clip for the title track, which was their first comeback in about seven years.

Kang Ji-yeon and Nicole participated in composing and writing the lyrics for “WHEN I MOVE”, a song with a powerful rhythm emphasizing KARA’s distinct vocals.

Watch the music video below!