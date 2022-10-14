Watch: Kang Ha Neul, Ha Ji Won and many others have many different faces in the latest “Curtain Call” teaser

The second “Curtain Call” teaser has been released!

Curtain Call is an upcoming drama series that tells the story of an elderly Ja Geum Sun (Go Doo Shim), an elderly woman from North Korea who owns the Paradise Hotel. While she is trying to fulfill her last wish, an intricate network of secrets, riddles and lies begins to form. He becomes entangled with her family, including her granddaughter Park Se-yeon (Ha Ji-won) and an unknown theater actor Yoo Jae-hong (Kang Ha-neul), whom she hires to pose as a member of her family, and the action begins to unfold in the same way as the plot. plays.

The teaser centers around five characters; Yoo Jae-hong, Park Se-yeon, Pae Dong-jae (Kwon Sang-woo), Seo yoon-hee (Jung Ji-so), Ri Moon-sung (No Sang-hyun), showing each of them in a different light, with many contrasting sides and characteristics that will leave viewers curious beyond measure.

The short clip begins with Yoo Jae Hong entering the Paradise Hotel for the first time with a reverent expression on his face and taking his place on the theater stage. He says: “As long as at least one of the audience can feel happy or take comfort from my acting, that’s what an actor really is.”

Park Se Young is the epitome of grace and elegance as she moves around the hotel to fulfill her duties as a manager. But the cold air of mystery surrounding her cannot be denied, as she says, “To be honest, I was a little worried about what kind of people they were. But you know…” She is then seen with Yoo Jae Hong, who looks more open and relaxed when she tells him that they can talk to each other calmly and at ease. But does she have something up her sleeve?

Next comes Bae Dong Jae, who says: “We are still parallel lines.” When he sees Park Se-yeon and Yoo Jae-hong together, he starts chasing Park Se-yeon, adding: “But it’s much more fun with me.”

He then moves on to Seo Yoon Hee, a woman who is part of the same theater group as Yoo Jae Hong. “I’m playing the role of a married couple,” she says, and seems happy to play the role of a man who has fallen in love with Yoo Jae Hong. But is it really just a game or something more?

Finally, there are short but impressive clips dedicated to Ri Moon Son, who is involved in fights and looks much worse than the other characters. Someone commented: “I think this friend can’t back down,” portraying Lee Moon Son’s strength and stubbornness. Then the teaser comes to a dramatic conclusion when a title appears on the wavering curtain, meaning that the play has come to an end — for now.

Watch the teaser here!

The premiere of “Curtain” will take place on October 31 at 21:50 Korean time. kst.