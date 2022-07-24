Watch: Josh Allen’s “Doppelganger” Goes Viral at Bills Camp – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

It’s not an NFL training camp unless someone dresses like one of the players on the field.

The Buffalo Bills are training again, preparing for the 2022 season, and one fan decided to dress up as star quarterback Josh Allen.

The fan put on his jersey and all the shields that Allen wears, and also brought a helmet. He’s ready to go and help the Bills win.

Allen’s “doppelganger” is definitely a lot heavier than him, so if he tried to get on the field, he probably wouldn’t have gone that far.

However, this fan seems to be having the time of his life. He had to dress up as one of the best quarterbacks in the league and also take part in one of their workouts without caring what others thought.

In the end, that’s all that matters, right?