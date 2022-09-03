Watch: Johnny Manziel is Back at Texas A&M for Tonight’s Game

Former Texas A&M teammates Johnny Manziel and Mike Evans are in the house to take part in the Aggies’ first home game against Houston State’s Sam on Saturday.

The elite quarterback and receiver combination took to the sidelines to cheer on their former college program.

“Johnny Football”, as it is known, became the first freshman in college football history to receive the Heisman Trophy after leading the SEC with a total of 4,600 yards of offense in 2012. Many of those passing yards were completed by Evans, who racked up 1,105 receiving yards this season.

The Texas A&M football program has caused the greatest resonance since these two star players played in College Station. Ranked first in the Recruiters’ rankings in 2022, the Aggies ranked sixth in this year’s AP preseason rankings.

Texas A&M leads Sam Houston State 17-0 in the third quarter.

The game is currently suspended due to delays due to weather conditions.