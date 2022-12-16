Watch Johnny Depp Return to Captain Jack Sparrow For a Sick Fan

There are many reasons why Jack Sparrow is one of Johnny Depp’s greatest roles. His slightly drunken swagger, slurred speech, swinging arms and impressive swordsmanship speak for themselves. While the question of whether the actor will ever return in the image of the cult pirate is hanging in the air, he was ready to put on his trademark costume again in a video dedicated to a sick young fan.

A video appeared on the YouTube channel Kraken the Box, in which Johnny Depp collaborates with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He returned as Jack Sparrow to encourage people to follow 11-year-old Corey’s YouTube channel. Watch the touching video below:

It’s amazing that even though Johnny Depp hasn’t played Jack Sparrow for five years, he was still able to get into the role so easily. Kraken the Box was created on November 28 and is filled with pirate videos featuring a young pirate. The YouTube account currently has 176,000 subscribers. A source told People that the Make a Wish Foundation contacted Depp to revive his “Pirate of the Caribbean” character for young Corey, who is currently in palliative care after two heart transplants. Since this young fan likes to watch Pirates of the Caribbean movies during surgeries and recovery periods, nothing will make him happier than chatting with Jack Sparrow. In another video on the channel of this young pirate, Cory really communicated via video link with Jack Sparrow himself! Who else can say they did it? This Hollywood celebrity really brings this child’s dream to life.

This isn’t the first time Johnny Depp has worn pirate clothes for kids. There was a time during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Strange Shores, when he accidentally visited schools in south-east London in the image of Jack Sparrow after a young student sent him a letter with a request. Depp also visited a children’s hospital in the image of Jack Sparrow to cheer up a little girl with a bone tumor above her right knee. He even made a detour to Disneyland as a cute pirate saying “hello” to those waiting in line for a trip to a theme park based on the movie franchise. This proves that the insidious pirate will never leave the 59-year-old actor’s heart.

After Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard’s accusations of domestic violence, the actor was excluded from the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Fans were so upset by this news that they made a petition for the return of the talented actor, which quietly collected signatures during the trial of Depp against Heard. However, the Crybaby actor may not want to return to the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie after Disney cast him for the first time. Film producer Jerry Bruckheimer replied that the studio was still working on the script in hopes of bringing back the famous pirate franchise. We know that the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” would not have been without Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow.

As far as we know, Johnny Depp may not revive Jack Sparrow for the big screen, it’s nice to know that he is always ready to reproduce one of his best characters for fans. Young fans like Corey are really lucky to have this Oscar-nominated actor in their lives, as this pirate’s real treasure makes his fans smile.

You can watch Pirates of the Caribbean movies with a Disney+ subscription.