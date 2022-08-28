Watch: Joe Flacco’s Horrific Interception Goes Viral on Sunday

Some might argue that Joe Flacco is in the middle of the season…

In the first quarter of the Jets’ final preseason game against the neighboring Giants, the veteran QB threw a terrible six in the first quarter that put the G-Men ahead 10-3.

Flacco’s interception caused a viral reaction on the NFL Twitter.

“Elite”.

“You can see Mike Carter breaking free. The problem is that Kalitro breaks with him,” Connor Hughes said. “Flacco doesn’t see Kalitro. Or he saw it and threw it straight to him anyway.”

“LMAOOOO and Jet fans were just recently talking [expletives] about Mac,” a Patriots fan tweeted. “And that’s what they should be watching.”

With former second overall pick Zach Wilson still recovering from knee surgery, Flacco is likely to be the first-week starter against the Ravens.