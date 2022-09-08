Watch: Joe Barrow got a special message on Thursday

There have been several great quarterbacks named Joe in the history of the NFL: Joe Namath, Joe Montana… and now Joe Barrow.

On Thursday, “Broadway Joe” Namath helped present a tribute video for Burrow ahead of his third NFL season. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced a video dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the NFL film project called “Joe and Magic Bob”.

“Once on warranty, I was standing on a restored knee. Confident in every throw, an impudent kid named Broadway Joe. , a new conman dazzle the earth.

“Now there were other Joes throwing dimes, handing out daggers. But none of them matched my style or swagger… Could this Joe be the one? Is it finally time?

“They say, “Namat is a legend.” Well, Burrow is the Truth.”

Watch the full video here:

During his young NFL career, Burrow has been compared countless times to the former New York Jets superstar. Along with his name, his style and confidence link him to the great Joe from the NFL past.

Burrow failed to complete his team’s magical Super Bowl last season, but Namath believes the young star has what it takes to get the job done.

The Bengals will kick off their 2022 season with a week one matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.