Watch: Jenny from BLACKPINK signed up for the role of an unknown in the teaser of the HBO series “Idol” starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd

The upcoming HBO series “Idol” has released a third teaser!

Created by The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Idol is a new series about a pop singer named Jocelyn (played by The Weeknd Lily—Rose Depp) who has an affair with a mysterious cult leader (played by The Weeknd). .

Other members of the star cast of the show include Jenny from BLACKPINK (credited as Jenny Ruby Jane), Troy Sivan, Suzanne Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’vin Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

The new teaser starts late at night when Jenny and Lily-Rose Depp are having a party. The Weeknd comments: “Los Angeles is a place where all the monsters of the world gather. Don’t trust anyone,” and Jenny appears at the meeting with a giddy look when she is handed a stack of documents to sign.

“Idol” will air sometime in 2023. Check out the new teaser here!