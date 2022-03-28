Watch Jennifer Garner from Juno, Elliot Page and J.K. Simmons reunite at the Oscars 2022: video

Reunited and it looks so good! Fifteen years after the release of Juno, the three actors were epically reunited at the 2022 Oscars.

Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons took the stage together to present the award for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27. The 35-year-old star of Umbrella Academy played the main character of the 2007 film, and 49-year-old Garner and 67-year-old Simmons played Vanessa Loring and Mac McGuff, respectively.

“Fifteen years ago, we all experienced an exciting feeling reading a completely original script that seemed new and exciting,” the “13 out of 30” star said of Juno.

Page noted that the script “hooked him from the very first page,” saying, “[The script] was uniquely imbued with the distinctive voice of Diablo Cody. It was unlike anything I’ve ever read before.”

Simmons chimed in: “There were definitely some phrases I hadn’t heard before. The couple that comes to mind are “your egg got pregnant” and “pig swords”.

Garner concluded by saying that the Juno script was “a script that you just knew had to be brought to life on the big screen,” before announcing this year’s award winner, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast.

Page’s sudden fame after the success of the film was difficult for the actor, he told Time magazine in March 2021, three months after becoming transgender.

“I just never recognized myself,” the Canadian native explained at the time. “For a long time I couldn’t even look at my photo.”

The Golden Globe nominee went on to say that the coronavirus pandemic gave him a chance to “fully become” who he is, explaining, “I’ve had a lot of time to really focus on the things I’m thinking about, in many ways. , unconsciously, I avoided. I was finally able to accept my transgenderism.”

The star of “The Beginning”, who was married to Emma Portner from 2018 to 2021, posted a post on Instagram. “Hello, friends. I want to share with you that I am transgender, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot,” he captioned the upload on social media before sharing a selfie. “I’m lucky to be writing this. Be here. To reach this place in my life. I feel so grateful for the incredible people who have supported me on this journey. I can’t put into words how wonderful it is to finally love yourself enough to follow your true self.