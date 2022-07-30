Watch: Jena Sims Shares Honeymoon Photos with Brooks Strong

In June, golf star Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims got married in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

On Saturday, Sims shared several photos from his honeymoon in Mykonos.

Sims made her caption short, writing: “Honeymoon.”

It wasn’t the first time Sims posted photos of her honeymoon on Instagram.

Instagram-Fiance to Instagram-husband Sims shared photos from the beach a little over a week ago with the caption: “From instagram-fiance to instagram-husband.”

Kopka and Sims met at the Masters in 2015. Two years later, it turned out that they were dating. In 2021, they got engaged.

Now that the honeymoon for the Cap is over, he is back on the golf course. The LIV Golf Invitational’s Bedminster debut is currently underway.