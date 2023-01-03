Coupang Play has shared an exciting trailer for its new drama “The Bait”!

The Bait (formerly known as The Crime Chronicle) is a crime thriller that tells the story of a lawyer turned homicide detective who seeks the truth about unsolved past cases while investigating current crimes. The series marks Jang Keun-suk’s first dramatic role in five years, and it will also star Heo Sung-tae and Lee Elijah.

Jang Keun-suk plays Goo Do-han, a detective who is determined to uncover the truth after No Sang-cheon, the culprit in South Korea’s biggest fraud case (played by Heo Sung-tae), is named a suspect in a modern-day murder. The fact is that he allegedly died eight years ago.

The new poster tells about the upcoming fierce confrontation between Goo Do Han, a righteous detective who will stop at nothing to uncover the truth, and Noh Sang Cheon, a notorious criminal who has the keys to solving a past fraud case and an ongoing murder case. Curiosity about the upcoming battle between the two men adds a simple but tense signature: “The one who has to catch [the culprit] in order to live, against the one who has to die in order to live.”

In the trailer, Noh Sang-cheon is presented as having committed a fraud worth 5 trillion won (approximately $3.9 billion), and then reportedly died on the run, leaving behind thousands of victims crushed by the significant losses they suffered.

However, eight years later, the lawyer-turned-detective Goo Do Han is called in to solve a mysterious case in which the victim claimed that Noh Sang Cheon came to kill him. Goo Do Han then embarks on a journey to find out if Noh Sang Cheon is really dead, who is the real culprit of the current murder case, and what is the connection between the past and the current case.

Check out the tense trailer below!

The premiere of “The Bait” will take place on January 27, and two episodes will be released every week. Part 1 consists of only six episodes, and part 2 will be released in the first half of 2023.