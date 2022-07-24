Watch: Jamie Erdal is thrilled with his debut on Monday morning

On Monday, July 25, 2022, Jamie Erdal will radically change her life, and she is very happy about it.

On Sunday, Erdal tweeted a creative post about her upcoming transition to the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football program. She wrote a poem in the style of Clement Clark Moore’s cult work “The Visit of St. Nicholas” (“It was the night before Christmas”).

It was the night before GMFB and my whole temporary apartment in New Jersey…

I was trying to sleep, but my brain was working furiously!

My clothes were chosen-

My kicks shone…

In the hope that Saints Peter (Schrager), Kyle (Brandt) and Jason (McCourty) will cheer up my cup of coffee!”

…

“It was” a creative way for Erdal to also express her excitement about her new role. The post goes viral, gaining over 500 likes and lots of enthusiastic comments in less than an hour.

“Good luck, Jamie. I can’t wait to see what you bring to the table! I loved Kay Adams, so you’ve got big shoes to fill. (OK, her shoes are probably really small, but you know what I mean) don’t doubt, you will succeed!” one user replied.

“Huge congratulations, Jamie! You’ve always been one of the best outside reporters in the country. Very glad to see you on GMFB!” wrote another.

“Welcome to the best show Jamie, looking forward to being here in the UK to see you bossing the guys around (by the way, good luck with that)!!” wrote a third.

The era of Erdahl Good Morning Football begins on Monday.