Watch Jack White Perform a Cover of the Nirvana Song “Heart-Shaped Box”

Jack White did a cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” when his “Supply Chain Issues” tour landed in Malaysia — check out the footage below.

Taking to the 2,500-seat Zepp Kuala Lumpur stage on Wednesday evening (November 16), White played a blues version of “Heart-Shaped Box”, originally taken from Nirvana’s 1993 album “In Utero”, along with the usual hits from his back. catalog.

Jack White has only a few shows scheduled for the rest of 2022, but he will reportedly appear in Martin Scorsese’s new film, The Killers of the Flower Moon.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on the book of the same name. The western — a first for Scorsese — will investigate the murders of indigenous Osages in Oklahoma in the 1920s, where oil deposits were discovered. White’s previous acting roles include the role of Elvis Presley in the film “The Hard Way: The Story of Dewey Cox,” as well as a role in Anthony Minghella’s 2003 war film “Cold Mountain.”

White also confirmed details about a new live album with his performance on the roof of Soho in London in 2021.

At the concert, White opened The White Stripes song “Dead Leaves On The Dirty Ground”, then played “Lazarretto”, The Raconteurs track “Steady As She Goes” and much more from his career.

About the atmosphere at the concert , White said: “I want to play a song to all the neighbors we’re upsetting right now, the neighbors we’re going to be friends with, and Damien Hirst, who let us use his balcony.” He then performed the White Stripes track “We Are Gonna Be Friends” before finishing with “Seven Nation Army”.

The bonus LP “Live From Marshall Street” was released along with his two 2022 solo albums (“Fear Of The Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive”) to form a triple vinyl set — check it out here.

Earlier this year, White announced another live album, which will include material recorded during his current Supply Chain Issues tour.