Watch: Jack Del Rio Reveals Why He Deleted His Twitter Account

It’s been a hectic offseason for Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. After he had problems with the league because of the comments he left on Twitter, he completely deleted his account on the social network.

Back in June, Del Rio deleted his Twitter account a week after an ambiguous statement about the attack on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Del Rio called the attack “dust,” and the protests after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 —riots.”

The Commanders defensive coordinator was fined $100,000 by the team, head coach Ron Rivera issued a public warning and eventually apologized for his choice of words. The fine went to the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

However, today Del Rio finally explained why he deleted his Twitter account. Speaking to the media, Del Rio said he deleted the account for “personal reasons.”

Jack Del Rio has been working as the Washington Commanders defense coordinator for the third year now, and his job is not always safe.

Washington’s defense was in the bottom half of the league last year, scoring 34 pass touchdowns, which is a league record. They have given up more than 30 points four times, losing each of these contests in the process.

Suffice to say, Del Rio doesn’t need to be distracted as he tries to restore the protection of the commanders in 2022.

Will Jack Del Rio get the team back on track this year?