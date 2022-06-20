Watch: Incredible Catch in College World Series Goes Viral

Oklahoma Sooners first baseman Blake Robertson caught everyone’s attention early in Sunday’s game against Notre Dame.

In the first inning, Irishman Ryan Cole sent a foul ball toward the North Dakota dugout, allowing Robertson to reach and roll over the fence when he made a sensational catch.

The college baseball world reacted to Robertson’s incredible grip on social media.

“WHAT A GAME,” FanDuel tweeted. “Blake Robertson did his best for this.”

“WOWZERS BLAKE ROBERTSON,” BetMGM said in capital letters.

“SAINT BLAKE ROBERTSON,— commented OU Barstool.

“ALL OUT,” tweeted an Oklahoma baseball player with a fiery emoji.

“Holy shit,— Kendall Rogers replied. “What a game to start Blake Robertson’s game from Oklahoma.”

“THIS CATCH BY BLAKE ROBERTSON FROM Oklahoma IS WILD,” TSN Sports said.

“Holy [expletive],— tweeted Eddie Radosevich. —Blake Robertson. What a play.”

1B from OU has been putting on a show since arriving in Omaha, putting on a three-RBI performance in Friday’s win over Texas A&M.

The loser of Sunday’s game will play A&M on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Eastern time.