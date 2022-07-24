Watch: Identified reporter in viral video Nick Castellanos – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Michael Reeves / Getty Images

Nick Castellanos decided to fight with one of the best reporters of the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Castellanos didn’t appreciate Jim Salisbury asking him if he heard the whistle after he struck out during the game. Castellanos finished the game with a score of 0-4, and the Phillies lost to the Cubs with a score of 6-2.

When Castellanos was asked this question, he said: “I lost my hearing” before Salisbury clapped his hands. The two then continued to talk before being separated by the team’s media staff.

Here is the full video:

Castellanos has the first year of a five-year, $100 million contract he signed in the offseason.

He has not lived up to expectations so far, as he is batting .245 with eight home runs and has struck out 96 times.

However, the question could have been put in another way. If Salisbury had asked how Castellanos felt about the applause, the question would have been more appropriate.

Let’s see what happens when Salisbury and Castellanos cross paths again in the locker room.